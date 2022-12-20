Walgreens, CVS limit purchases of children's pain relief medication

Amid the nationwide outbreak of respiratory illnesses affecting young patients, two have the country's largest pharmacy chains are limiting purchases of children's pain-relief medicines.

On Tuesday, a CVS spokesperson told E.W. Scripps that the company is implementing a two-product limit on all children's pain relief products online and in the store.

"We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items," the CVS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company placed the limits to “ensure equitable access” for all customers.

According to CNN and The Associated Press, Walgreens implemented a limit of six over-the-counter fever-reducing children's medication products for online purchases. The limit reportedly doesn’t apply to in-store purchases.

Doctors told The Associated Press that the spike in demand for the products was due to a fast start to the yearly flu season, plus a surge in other respiratory illnesses.