Video game developer Epic Games teasing 'Fortnite' collaboration with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 18:13:00-05

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — He has his own shoe line, and soon, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to have his own playable "Fortnite" character.

The developer of "Fortnite," Epic Games, is teasing a collaboration with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar later this month for its Chapter 4 content.

Epic Games just released the latest chapter for "Fortnite" this past Sunday morning.

Giannis would not be the only NBA player who has a "Fortnite" collaboration. Players can also select Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as their own playable character, also known as a skin.

Epic Games has not yet announced an official date when Giannis will join the "Fortnite" universe.

