Video game developer Epic Games teasing 'Fortnite' collaboration with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — He has his own shoe line, and soon, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to have his own playable "Fortnite" character.

The developer of "Fortnite," Epic Games, is teasing a collaboration with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar later this month for its Chapter 4 content.

Did you find everything during #FortniteFracture? There's more to come this month in #FortniteChapter4... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BtRPQ2mSK3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2022

Epic Games just released the latest chapter for "Fortnite" this past Sunday morning.

Giannis would not be the only NBA player who has a "Fortnite" collaboration. Players can also select Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as their own playable character, also known as a skin.

Epic Games has not yet announced an official date when Giannis will join the "Fortnite" universe.