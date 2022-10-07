Uvalde school district fires former Texas trooper who was at shooting

A former Texas state trooper hired over the summer to be a Uvalde school police officer was fired Thursday, less than a day after it became public that she was one of the first law enforcement officials to respond to the Robb Elementary massacre in May.

On Wednesday, CNN revealed that not only did the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District hire Crimson Elizondo to be their campus police officer, but she is also one of several troopers under investigation for their actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside the elementary school.

Less than 24 hours after CNN's report, the school district fired Elizondo amid backlash, saying in a statement they apologize for “the pain that this revelation has caused," the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press reported that the school district reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety while conducting a background check on Elizondo in July, according to records the agency released to district officials.

In the documents, the agency stated that Elizondo was one of at least seven troopers under internal investigation for their actions on May 24, the Associated Press reported.

The agency's documents also revealed that Elizondo was under internal investigation because her alleged actions were "inconsistent with training and Department requirements," the news outlet reported.