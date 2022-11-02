United Airlines starting paid apprenticeship program for aircraft technicians

United Airlines is launching a new 36-month apprenticeship program that will pay people to learn how to become aircraft technicians.

The first class will begin training next week in Houston. Other classes across the country will follow, United said in a statement.

United plans to train more than 1,000 people by 2026.

It will begin accepting external applications in early 2023.

In addition to growing the field, United said it wants to add diversity to the industry. The goal is for each class to be at least half women or people of color.

"This program will provide life-changing opportunities, help to diversify our workforce and give us access to an even bigger pool of talented, qualified, motivated people," said Rodney Luetzen, United's vice president of Line Maintenance.

United says it currently employs about 9,000 aircraft maintenance technicians worldwide. At the top of their pay scale, United says they earn $140,000 in wages and benefits a year.