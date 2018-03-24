Trump issues memo stating transgender individuals are 'disqualified' from military
8:43 PM, Mar 23, 2018
The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the US military.
Following a long review of a policy following a tweet by President Donald Trump last year, the White House said the policy will say "transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria — individuals who the policies state may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery — are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances."