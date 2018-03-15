The deadliest bridge collapses in the US in the last 50 years
6:19 PM, Mar 15, 2018
There have been a number of deadly bridge collapses through the years, some due to structural deficiencies and others in collisions or accidents. Here's a look back at the 10 deadliest incidents in the last half century.
Hyatt Regency Walkway
Deaths: 114
Where: Kansas City, Missouri
When: July 17, 1981
The walkways on the second and fourth floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed under the weight of guests. They then both crashed onto a crowded dance floor in the lobby. The American Society of Civil Engineers called it "one of the most devastating structural failures in U.S. history in terms of lives lost."
Big Bayou Canot
Deaths: 47
Where: Outside Mobile, Alabama
When: September 22, 1993
Part of an Amtrak train fell off a trestle into the bayou and caught fire. It happened right after a barge hit a railroad bridge. Minutes later, the Amtrak Sunset Limited hit the bent tracks and plunged into the bayou.
Silver Bridge
Deaths: 46
Where: Between Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio
When: December 15, 1967
According to eyewitnesses, the entire 1,460-foot suspended portion of the Silver Bridge folded "like a deck of cards" in less than 20 seconds and collapsed into the river. Investigators later blamed a fracture in the bridge for the accident.