Takeoff, member of rap trio Migos, shot dead in Houston

Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos, was fatally shot early Tuesday at a Houston bowling alley, authorities said.

Takeoff, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old.

Houston Police said that Ball was fatally shot near a bowling alley. He was reportedly dead when police arrived. Two others, a male and female, were wounded and taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

TMZ reported that fellow Migos member Quavo was with Takeoff playing dice when the shooting occurred. Quavo reportedly asked for someone to get help as he stayed next to Takeoff. Quavo is Takeoff's uncle.

Police told KHOU-TV that a party attended by Quavo and Takeoff had ended at 1 a.m., but continued past 2 a.m. The outlet reported that security guards were on hand and heard the gunshots, but did not see who fired the shots.

Police said a lot of the people who were at the party took off and had not provided statements. They are asking all witnesses to provide information, videos or pictures that can help with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Migos won several major awards, including a 2018 BET Award for Best Duo/Group. The group has released four studio albums, including two that were platinum and topped the charts.