'Stranger Things' is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights

Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 4:47PM CDT expiring April 4 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Oneida, Portage, Wood

Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 4:47PM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 3:23PM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 2:42PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Menominee

Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 6:04AM CDT expiring April 4 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Marinette

Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 6:04AM CDT expiring April 4 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara

Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 6:04AM CDT expiring April 4 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Winnebago

Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 6:04AM CDT expiring April 4 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Wood

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 3:27AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington

Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 10:02PM CDT expiring April 4 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Oneida, Portage, Wood

Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 10:02PM CDT expiring April 4 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 2 at 2:48PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Menominee

Winter Storm Watch issued April 2 at 11:19AM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood

Winter Storm Watch issued April 2 at 3:31AM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood

Winter Storm Watch issued April 2 at 3:31AM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas

Winter Storm Watch issued April 2 at 2:48AM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Menominee