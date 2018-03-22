Slow-motion police chase in Houston ends with driver taken to the hospital

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police engaged a driver in a prolonged slow-motion chase along Houston highways Thursday morning.

According to KTRK, the chase started after a 911 call to a disturbance. The suspect reportedly pistol whipped a woman and fled when police arrived.

Police believed the suspect might have been armed during the pursuit.

The chase started out as a high-speed chase. But when the SUV suffered a flat tire, the driver briefly stopped on the highway before proceeding at very slow speeds.

Several miles later, the driver again pulled over and the SUV was surrounded by authorities. Yet somehow the SUV was able to drive away again.

After another brief chase, a patrol car performed a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV for good.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and pulled the driver out.

The driver was removed from the scene on a stretcher.