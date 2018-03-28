Sheriff in Florida seeks 14 candidates to provide security at 12 elementary schools

SARASOTA COUNTY, Florida — Sheriff Tom Knight announced the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is seeking candidates to protect 12 of its elementary schools in the county.

The sheriff is looking to hire 14 candidates to fill the newly designed School Resource Deputy II position.

“It has been our goal from day one to identify a practical and cost-effective solution for the school district,” said Sheriff Knight. “After ample research and internal review, we put together a program that is not only compliant with the new law, but will stand to benefit the district and its students, while appealing to law enforcement-certified career seekers looking to give back to this community. The School Resource Deputy II Program is really a win-win for everyone.”

According to the sheriff's office website, "the position will be responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, and visitors in the assigned school. The deputy will patrol the assigned areas of the school building, grounds, and parking lots to deter, detect, report and stop criminal activity. The deputy will also be required to participate on the Threat Assessment Team and attend after school events as needed."

The deputies, who will work 10 months out of the year based on the school district calendar, will make $23.50 per hour.

The minimum requirements include:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 years of age.

High School Diploma or GED. Must successfully complete the Test of Adult Education Survey (TABE) Form 9/10 Level D or higher with a total battery score of 10.0 or higher which includes Reading, Language and Math. Minimum individual score in language and reading must be 8.0 or higher. Candidates with an associate's degree or equivalent number of credits from an accredited college/university will not be required to take the TABE.

Florida Law Enforcement Certified.

Must meet the minimum standards of the Agency approved PAT (Physical Abilities Test).

Must successfully complete an oral review board and meet eligibility score.

Must have a valid Florida drivers’ license.

Must meet Agency approved Drug and Tobacco Policy

Must submit to a complete background investigation, polygraph, and psychological evaluation and found to be of good moral character.

Must submit to a complete physical examination mandated by FDLE requirements to include but not limited to: drug, hearing and vision screening and EKG testing.

Applicants must never have been convicted of any felony or of a misdemeanor involving perjury or false statement.

Applicants with prior military service must have completed their military contract and received an Honorable Discharge (Form DD214 required).

Employment will coordinate with the 2018-2019 academic year for the Sarasota County School System, but there is no guarantee that employment will be renewed from year to year.

For more information, interested candidates should visit the following link: https://wfts.tv/2ur7btz