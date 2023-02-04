Senate Judiciary Committee warns Ticketmaster amid sales of Beyoncé tickets

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has sent a warning to events giant Ticketmaster as it attempts to efficiently sell tickets to the newly announced Beyoncé world tour.

The committee tweeted a message saying "we're watching," from its official account, responding to an article about the pop star's tour announcement.

Ticketmaster has been the focus of lawmakers after pop star Taylor Swift announced an upcoming tour only to have the Ticketmaster website crash multiple times while fans tried to buy tickets.

Several lawsuits have been filed after the meltdown prompting the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold multiple hearings probing problems that they see with a lack of competition in the marketplace.