Semitrailers crash, catch fire on Indiana freeway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. -- A major freeway was closed just south of Indianapolis on Wednesday after multiple semi trucks were involved in a pileup.

All lanes of I-65 near Seymour, Indiana were closed after the crash Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles first said the southbound lanes would be closed until about 2 p.m. ISP later closed all lanes and evacuated houses within half a mile. Wheeles said the cleanup crews are dealing with an explosion risk.

Video taken from traffic helicopters shows at least one truck on fire.

Wheeles said the crash happened at about 5 a.m. Traffic was being diverted off I-65 at Exit 50.

The crash involves three semi trucks. Police believed one truck was a leaking tanker, but later said it was a box trailer.

Current picture of the scene...I-65 SB@ 43 mile marker. All lanes of I-65 are closed. pic.twitter.com/2NmA2Q6ptm — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) January 10, 2018

No injures have been reported from the accident.