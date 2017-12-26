Robber with ludicrously fake gun subdued by clerk and customers in Akron

AKRON - An Akron, Ohio man with a homemade "rifle" was apprehended by an employee and customers when he tried to rob a Circle K on Christmas.

The suspect, 48-year-old Jeffrey Derringer, of Akron, has been charged with aggravated robbery.

According to police, Derringer walked into a Circle K on 635 North Main Street, around 2 p.m. on Dec. 25 and started waving around what at first glance appeared to be a rifle.

Derringer demanded money from the cash register and ordered everyone to lay down on the floor, police said.

When an employee realized the gun was fake he confronted the suspect, and Derringer ran from the store.

In a photo released by Akron police, it appears the rifle consisted of two legs from a chair or coffee table, and a pole with a handle, held together with clamps. A fake scope was added as the pièce de résistance.

The employee and three customers followed Derringer out of the store and subdued the man until police arrived.

Derringer is scheduled to appear in Akron Municipal Court on Dec. 27.