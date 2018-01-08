Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland missing in Houston
Scripps National Desk
6:19 AM, Jan 8, 2018
Police are searching for Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter Courtney Roland.
Roland, 29, was last seen leaving a football camp in an Uber ride around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. She had texted her roommate that a suspicious man in a blue truck was following her, according to Houston-based KPRC.
The Houston Police Department tweeted out information on their search on Monday morning.
We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS