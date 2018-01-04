Republican wins Virginia house seat in random drawing after tie election

Fair
Republican David Yancey's name was drawn at random from a film canister Thursday, making him the winner of a Virginia House of Delegates seat after a election that deemed a tie.
Yancey's name was chosen at random out of bowl, which contained two film cannisters — each containing a slip of paper with the names of the two candidates.
Yancey's win means that the GOP will retain control of the Virginia House of Delegates by a single vote.
Democrat candidate Shelly Simonds was initially ruled the winner by a single vote, but a recount determined the election to be a tie of 11,607 votes.
