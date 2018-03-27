Red Lobster begins serving lobster and waffles

Cloudy
Photo courtesy Red Lobster
Chicken and waffles has become a pretty popular dish.
Red Lobster is working to take advantage with a new lobster and waffles offering featuring Maine lobster and waffles made from the batter of the restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
Red Lobster announced the chain began serving the dish Monday and plans to continue for a limited time.
Hold up…there’s Crispy Maine Lobster on a Cheddar Bay Waffle? Get the car keys because it’s only here for a limited time. #LobsterfestGoals pic.twitter.com/lTUcZzkHFO— Red Lobster (@redlobster) March 26, 2018
