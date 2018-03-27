Red Lobster begins serving lobster and waffles

6:15 AM, Mar 27, 2018
Photo courtesy Red Lobster

Chicken and waffles has become a pretty popular dish. 

Red Lobster is working to take advantage with a new lobster and waffles offering featuring Maine lobster and waffles made from the batter of the restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Red Lobster announced the chain began serving the dish Monday and plans to continue for a limited time. 

 

 

 

