DeSantis, Biden put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind.

DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.

"I think we've worked as well across state local and federal of any disaster that I've ever seen," DeSantis said before introducing the president.

Biden noted that DeSantis has done a "remarkable" job in responding to the storm.

“We have very different political philosophies, but we’ve worked hand in glove," Biden stated.

Biden said the federal government will cover the cost of debris removal in Florida. It's also paying for distributing food and water, and supporting shelters.

Biden said people who need a place to stay can go to a nearby hotel, and the cost will be covered by the federal government.

"We have one job and only one job and that's to make sure the people of Florida get everything that they need to fully, thoroughly, recover," Biden said.

Hurricane Ian is estimated to be among the costliest hurricanes in Florida's history.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, there have been 72 confirmed deaths tied to the hurricane in the state. That number could potentially rise as several local sheriffs have reported additional deaths.

Hurricane Ian forced the Federal Emergency Management Agency to respond to its second hurricane in a matter of weeks. FEMA was active in the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, which at one point, knocked out power to the entire island.

On Monday, Biden visited Puerto Rico and toured the damage there. During his visit to Puerto Rico, Biden promised to deliver $60 million to help the island better prepare for future storms.