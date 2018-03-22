Police: Wisconsin high school students caught planning school shooting on Facebook Messenger

Police say there is no ongoing threat to safety after four Wisconsin high school students were caught plotting a school shooting on Facebook Messenger.

Four juvenile suspects from Eau Claire took part in the group chat, which police say indicated that "a mass shooting would occur at Memorial High School on Monday, March 26." The group chat included photographs of guns and "several specific statements" related to a planned shooting.

All four are students at Memorial and have been referred to Eau Claire County Juvenile Intake for making terrorist threats.

Eau Claire Police say the threat was originally reported on March 16. Officers and school staff worked quickly to follow-up by interviewing "many students, parents, and faculty members."

The four students will not be returning to Memorial High School, police say.