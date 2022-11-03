Police in Oregon investigating reports of razor blades in Halloween candy

Police in Eugene, Oregon, are investigating several reports of razors found in Halloween candy.

The candy wrappers appeared to be sliced open just enough to slide the razor inside.

"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department stated.

The trick-or-treaters all collected candy within blocks of each other, allowing police to narrow their search for the culprit. However, no arrests have been made.

Police are asking parents to check their child's bag of candy before allowing them to consume any of it.

"It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and have fun and get some treats and spend time with their families and enjoy themselves— that someone is taking advantage of that and potentially hurting kids," said Captain Chris Harrison told Eugene TV station KVAL.

No injuries from the razor blades have been reported.