Police: Human skull found inside backpack in Oregon

Rick Bowmer/AP
The Oregon State Police emblem is shown Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, in Salem, Ore.
Posted at 9:44 AM, Nov 25, 2022
Troopers with Oregon State Police say they discovered a human skull inside a backpack.

The troopers were responding to a call from a cleanup crew from the Oregon Department of Corrections on Monday. They reported a "suspicious object" on the side of Interstate 5.

The troopers determined that the "suspicious object" was a human skull.

Police said the skull has no identifiable features but is most likely that of a female in her late 30s to 40s.

The Medical Examiner's Office is investigating in hopes of learning the identity of the person who died.

