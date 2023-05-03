Police confirm active shooter in Atlanta, multiple injuries reported

The Atlanta Police Department reports that it’s working on an active shooter situation.

Police are focused on a building in Midtown, on West Peachtree between 12th Street and 13th Street.

“We are aware of multiple people injured,” the police department tweeted.

A suspect has not been taken into custody, police said.

People in the area are asked to shelter in place. Others are asked to stay away.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023