Pebbles, oldest living dog, dies at 22

The Guinness World Record holder for the oldest living dog has died at the age of 22.

Pebbles' owners said she died on Oct. 3 of natural causes.

"Pebbles was not just another dog; she had her own way about her and her own personality," Pebbles' family said in a statement.

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, was five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

She was born on March 28, 2000, in Long Island, New York.

Pebbles earned the world record this year after her owner learned she was older than the previous oldest living dog and notified Guinness.

"Thank you to everyone for your love and support for Pebbles throughout her life and her journey," her owners said. "She will forever be in our hearts."