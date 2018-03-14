Parents charged after Wisconsin boy accidentally shoots, kills 9-year-old sister

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The parents of a 9-year-old Milwaukee girl shot and killed by her brother over the weekend have been criminally charged.

Marcel Antonio Jelks, 32, and Talisha Lee, 29 both faces charges. Jelks has been charged with child neglect resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a felon. Lee has been charged with child neglect resulting in death, and furnishing a firearm to a felon.According to Milwaukee Police's preliminary investigation, Miyanna was accidentally shot by her brother — who is a minor — in their home in the 4500 block of North 38th Street just after noon on Saturday. She was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the brother was been taken to the Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.

"She was a beautiful, young girl. She was smart, intelligent. She was just 9 years old," said Jay Jones, a family friend.

Jones said seven children live in the house with their mom and dad and he doesn't believe the father knew their was a gun inside the house.

"They are not the type of people to put their kids in no type of danger or anything like that," he said.

If convicted, Lee faces 25 years in prison. Jelks could be sentenced to an additional 10 years due to his criminal history.