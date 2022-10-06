Orlando ride to be torn down months after teen's death

A Florida amusement park ride will be torn down following the death of a teenager.

Tyre Sampson fell from the 430-foot-tall FreeFall ride in Orlando in March. He reportedly slipped out of his seat about halfway down the ride.

Sampson's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The ride's operator said they are taking the ride down after listening to the wishes of Tyre's family.

“Tyre’s death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, ICON Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot’s decision to take down the ride,” said ICON Park, where the ride is located.

The amusement park called the 430-foot ride "the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower." It opened in 2022.

In addition to tearing down the ride, the operator said it will also create a scholarship in Tyre's name.