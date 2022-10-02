Watch Now
Oreo introduces new flavor ahead of holiday season

Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
We might be in the middle of "apple cider" and "pumpkin spice" flavor season, but Oreo is gearing up for non-autumn holidays by announcing a new flavor to its line-up.

Starting on Sept. 23, Oreo tweeted out messages that started with words that would lead to the discovery of the new flavor.

The last tweet was made on Sept. 28, which completed the set, revealing the new flavor as snickerdoodle.

Along with the confirming tweet, a video on Instagram was published with the caption "not your grandma's snickerdoodle cookies."

You'll need a bigger glass of milk, with the added flavor, the list of Oreo cookie flavors grows to over 85.

Customers can expect to find the snickerdoodle cookie in stores on Oct. 17.

In the meantime, fulfill all your Oreo cravings by clicking here.

