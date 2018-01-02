Flood Warning issued January 2 at 10:33AM CST expiring January 3 at 1:33AM CST in effect for: Marinette
Official: 1 US service member killed in Afghanistan
Scripps National Desk
10:36 AM, Jan 2, 2018
A U.S. service member has died while four others were wounded in Afghanistan, the U.S. Military reported.
The fighting happened in the Nangarhar province on Jan. 1, the U.S. Military said. ABC News first reported the news.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," said Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan. "At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers."
