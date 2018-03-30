Officer shot in head during Las Vegas mass shooting gifted free car when released from hospital

A California police officer shot during the Las Vegas mass shooting outside Mandalay Bay hotel and casino is at home with his family for the first time in months.

Friends and family welcomed Ontario police officer Michael Garcia home yesterday. Both he and his fiance were wounded during the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting. At one point she jumped on top of him to shield him from gunfire after he'd been shot in the head.

Thanks to her bravery and months of medical assistance, Michael Garcia survived. He's now trying to move forward with his life and regain some semblance of normalcy.

"It's everything, it's been a long road, so I'm just grateful for everything," said Garcia.

Garcia can't work at the moment due to his extensive rehabilitation but that hasn't kept him from being upbeat. Other's have taken notice of his positivity and have decided to help out. That is why when Garcia arrived home he was shocked to find out he was the recipient of a brand new car. All courtesy of a California dealership.

When it finally sunk in Garcia joked that the car really wouldn't be his after all.



"It's probably hers [his fiance], it's more of a mom car," ribbed Garcia.

His family says the car will make it easier for him to go to speech therapy without relying on others help.