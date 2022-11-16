Numerous retail stores plan to close on Thanksgiving, reopen for Black Friday

Many major U.S. retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving.

Target announced last year that it would no longer open on Thanksgiving. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furne told NBC's "Today" that opening on Thanksgiving is a "thing of the past."

"All of our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones this year," he said.

Customers will no longer have to skip Thanksgiving dinner to get in line at Best Buy. The retailer also said it will be closed this year.

Other stores closed on Thanksgiving include:

Aldi

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Depot

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Sam's Club

Stores that will remain open include (some may have limited hours):

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

H.E.B

Kroger stores

Whole Foods

Holiday shoppers will likely be able to visit all their favorite stores on Black Friday. Store hours vary, but many retailers are opening early or staying open later to accommodate shoppers.