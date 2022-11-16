Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Numerous retail stores plan to close on Thanksgiving, reopen for Black Friday

Target Thanksgiving
Ted Shaffrey/AP
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, November 22, 2021. Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Target Thanksgiving
Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 15:44:47-05

Many major U.S. retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving.

Target announced last year that it would no longer open on Thanksgiving. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furne told NBC's "Today" that opening on Thanksgiving is a "thing of the past."

"All of our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones this year," he said.

Customers will no longer have to skip Thanksgiving dinner to get in line at Best Buy. The retailer also said it will be closed this year.

Other stores closed on Thanksgiving include:

  • Aldi
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Home Depot
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Sam's Club

Stores that will remain open include (some may have limited hours):

  • Big Lots
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • H.E.B
  • Kroger stores
  • Whole Foods

Holiday shoppers will likely be able to visit all their favorite stores on Black Friday. Store hours vary, but many retailers are opening early or staying open later to accommodate shoppers.

  • JCPenney opens at 5 a.m.
  • Kohl's opens at 5 a.m.
  • Macy's opens at 6 a.m.
  • Target opens at 7 a.m.
  • Walmart opens at 5 a.m.
Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WGBA_Green Bay Holiday Parade_TZ FS.png

The Holiday Parades Are Coming!