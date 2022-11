A North Carolina woman had her very first birthday party.

Lorene Summer recently turned 105.

Her special day was celebrated all over the country and the world.

She received 1,200 letters that decorated the walls of the senior living community in Cherryville.

Her party included a dedication from the mayor, a visit from a pony, and a hoedown.

WBTV reported that she never got to celebrate her birthday because she had to take care of her younger siblings.