'No Irish Pub' in Detroit refuses to serve Irish people as social experiment

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "No Irish Pub," which opened in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day parade, has implemented a shocking rule to make a point.
The pub refuses to serve Irish people.
Those behind the idea want people to experience how Irish immigrants used to be treated in America.
It's described as a social experiment designed to start a conversation around immigrant rights.
View a video below:
No Irish Pub from Atlas Industries on Vimeo.
For more information, visit NoIrishPub.com