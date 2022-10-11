Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Nissan says it will take a $687 million loss to exit Russia

Japan Russia Nissan
Sergey Ponomarev/AP
FILE - A Nissan Patrol is displayed during Moscow's International Auto Show in Moscow, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and withdraw from manufacturing there. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev, File)
Japan Russia Nissan
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 11:33:06-04

Nissan is the latest major company to exit the Russian market.

The decision comes more than six months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Japanese automaker is selling its Russian business to a state-owned operation for less than $1, according to CNBC. Nissan reports it will take a loss of $687 million for exiting Russia.

However, the company says the agreement would allow Nissan to buy back the entity and its operations within the next six years.

"While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people,” said Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida.

Under the agreement, Nissan says its employees have received employment protection for a full year.

CNBC reports that Nissan stopped production at its St. Petersberg plant in March because of disruptions to the supply chain.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!