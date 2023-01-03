Niagara Falls and Buffalo City Hall to be illuminated in support of Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Niagara Falls and Buffalo City Hall will be illuminated Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media and said the falls would be illuminated blue from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced City Hall would be illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night. He called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team (BuffaloLIT) to do the same.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. The Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit and remains in critical condition.

In response, fans have been sending donations to Hamlin's foundation, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive."

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement, thanking everyone for their support and prayers.

This story was originally reported by Anthony Reyes on wkbw.com.