Nearly 250K Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk

Nearly 250,000 heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S. are being recalled because transmission fluid could leak and cause the engine to catch on fire.

Stellantis said the recall covers some 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and certain 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks, which all have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions, the Associated Press reported.

According to the company, if heat and pressure build up in the transmission, it could release fluid from the dipstick tube, and if the fluid were to touch a hot engine part, it could ignite a fire, the news outlet reported.

The company said they are still developing a repair but added the trucks are still driveable, but asked owners to reach out to a dealer if a dashboard warning light comes on, the Associated Press reported.

Sixteen fires have been reported to the company, with one person suffering a minor injury due to the issue, the news outlet reported.

The news outlet reported that the company said drivers will be notified by a letter starting Dec. 30.

