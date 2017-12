Gunman dead after shooting multiple people at business in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, California — The person responsible for shooting a number of people inside a Long Beach business on Friday afternoon is dead.

There are multiple casualties, according to the L.A. Times. The gunman died at the scene, police said.

Video shows people running from an unmarked building believed to house law offices. The people were heard shouting about the incident happening inside the building.

Long Beach is close to Los Angeles, California.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.