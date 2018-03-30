Mega Millions jackpot grows ahead of holiday weekend

he Mega Millions jackpot grew to $521 million for Friday’s lottery drawing, making it the fourth largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot in history.

No tickets matched all six numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is $301 million.

Tickets are $2 each. See official rules HERE.

The winning numbers in the March 27 drawing were 7, 25, 43, 56, 59 with 13 as the Mega Ball. Three tickets sold in Florida matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and are worth $10,000 each.

The Friday prize is the largest Mega Millions jackpot since July 8, 2016, when one winning ticket sold Cambridge City, Indiana won a $536 million jackpot.