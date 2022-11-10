Masters of the Universe, Lite-Brite, the top inducted into toy hall of fame

The National Toy Hall has three new inductees.

The ancient top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The top has been around for centuries.

"With more than 5,000 years of history behind it, it’s about time that the top spun its way into the National Toy Hall of Fame," said chief curator Christopher Bensch.

Masters of the Universe gained popularity in the 1980s with the rise of the He-Man and She-Ra cartoon characters.

Lite-Brite has been in homes for decades, allowing children to make artistic displays.

" In 1968 promotional materials, Hasbro declared Lite-Brite a ‘magic light box,’ and that magic continues more than 50 years later," curator Nicolas Ricketts said.

New toys are selected every year to be part of the toy hall of fame, which is located at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. This year's finalists included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf Toys, the piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph.

The winners were selected after a panel determines the toys have achieved icon status and longevity.

The National Toy Hall of Fame opened at The Strong in 1998. So far, 80 toys have been inducted.

Last year's honorees were American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand.