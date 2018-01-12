Massachusetts woman says she may have bought an urn at thrift store

A Massachusetts woman is looking for the owner of what she believes is an urn.

Two weeks ago, Priscilla Bailey bought a blue and silver heart-shaped decoration at Savers, a store in Plymouth, Massachusetts, for $2.99.

“Right now it’s hanging up there when I do my dishes. I sometimes stare at it,” Bailey said.

Thursday morning, Bailey decided to take a closer look at the heart and discovered it has ashes inside. She enlisted her daughter’s help putting it on social media to try and find its rightful owner.

“It’s beautiful. It must have a story, so that’s my goal — to find out where and who this belongs to,” Kat Bartlett said.

“It’ll be fun seeing what happens and hopefully someone comes forward and says yes that was my grandmother or grandfather,” Bailey said.

Until someone comes forward, Bailey says the heart will hang over her sink.

“I just thought it was pretty, so maybe it was meant to come here. Who knows?” Bailey said.

