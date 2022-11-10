Man arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish community

An 18-year-old man is accused of threatening to attack Jewish people and a synagogue.

Authorities say Omar Alkattoul used social media to send a manifesto with threats to the Jewish community.

He was arrested in New Jersey Thursday, according to The Department of Justice.

“No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

The threat prompted a warning from the FBI in Newark earlier this month.

The FBI in Newark tweeted on November 3 that it had received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state.

Alkattoul is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He could face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.