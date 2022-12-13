Lauren Boebert wins reelection in final uncalled U.S. House race

Five weeks after Election Day, all 435 races in the U.S. House have been called. Republican Lauren Boebert defeated Democrat Adam Frisch by 546 votes after a recount.

Frisch had previously conceded the election, but Boebert’s margin of victory was within the range for an automatic recount. Frisch told supporters that he did not want them funding his campaign during a recount effort.

“Please save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children, and other important causes and organizations,” he said.

Boebert previously claimed victory. The Associated Press did not call the race, however, as the vote was too close to call. Ultimately, little changed following Colorado’s recount.

The race surprised many by being one of the most competitive races in this year’s election.

With Boebert’s win, Republicans will have a 222-213 edge in the 2023-24 Congress. While Kevin McCarthy is poised to become the Speaker of the House, he will still need 218 members to support him.

Boebert gained notoriety during her first term in the U.S. House. She was among some Republicans who rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election. She also spread several falsehoods about the presidential election, including claiming that ballots were illegally sent to voters.

There has been no evidence substantiated in court to back up her claims.

She has also become one of the top fundraisers in Congress. According to Open Secrets, she has raised over $7.6 million in campaign contributions.

According to Open Secrets, the district was the seventh-most expensive House race in the U.S.