Kentucky principal cancels school in the most musical way possible

FLORENCE, Ky. -- Union Pointe Academy's Principal Chad Caddell outdid himself Thursday night, posting a second, extremely memorable school cancellation message to the school's Facebook page.

Clad in a cowboy hat and plaid shirt, Caddell croons "I got friends in snow places," a cleverly reworked version of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

Watch in the video player below.

This is the second time in just a week Caddell has put his lyrical creativity to the test. On Monday, Union Pointe canceled for icy roads and cold weather. He announced Monday's cancellation through his own version of Mariah Carey's power ballad "Hero," complete with a ending that pokes fun at Carey's recent diva moments demanding hot tea during her New Year's Eve performance in New York City's Times Square.

Watch Monday's announcement in the video player below.