Less than a year after a controversial photo shoot in which she posed with the bloodied head of President Donald Trump, comedienne Kathy Griffin will attend the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Griffin tweeted Friday that she would attend the dinner as a guest of the Washington Blade, an LGBT-focused publication.

"Honored that I'll be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner for the first time this year. I'll be the guest of the great team at the @WashBlade @losangelesblade!" Griffin tweeted Friday.

Last May, Griffin participated in a gory photo shoot, at one point holding aloft a bloodied and dismembered replica of President Trump's head. The photos received widespread condemnation from celebrities, as well as politicians on both the left and the right.

The photo also received a direct response from the President on Twitter.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" Trump tweeted on May 31, 2017.

After initially embracing the controversy, Griffin later tearfully apologized. She later held a press conference, denouncing what she felt was a disproportionate response from the President.

Griffin was dropped from CNN's New Year's programming as a result of the controversy.

The dinner is attended by media members and celebrities, and offers a chance for a light roast of both the President and guests alike. Trump did not attend the dinner last year, he has not said whether he plans on attending this year.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.