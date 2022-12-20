Justin Bieber says 'unapproved' merchandise at H&M is 'trash"

Justin Bieber claims H&M is selling merchandise featuring his likeness without his permission.

In a post on Instagram, Bieber told his fans not to purchase any of the items.

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve of it," he wrote. "Don't buy it."

The discount clothing retailer features items with Bieber's picture and lyrics from his songs. It's unclear exactly what he was displeased about.

In a statement, H&M disputed that it had no authorization to create the products.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," the statement says.

It remains to be seen what impact Bieber's statements will have on sales. He is one of the most popular people on Instagram with more than 270 million followers.

