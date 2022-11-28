Watch Now
Jay Leno back on stage after scary garage incident

Chris Pizzello/AP
Jay Leno, host of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," poses against an antique fire truck at his private garage of classic cars in Burbank, Calif., Monday, May 21, 2007. Leno is marking his 15th year as host of the show on Friday.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 28, 2022
Comedian Jay Leno was back on a stage on Sunday just days after being released from the hospital after suffering burn injuries sustained during a car fire.

Leno performed at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. Leno performs regularly at the club, and he has three more performances there this year.

He is slated to go on tour in January and February.

Leno needed a pair of surgeries to treat burns on his hands and face. He was working on a car when gasoline ignited on Nov. 12.

“It was a great crowd,” Leno told reporters as he exited the club.

