Ian strengthens back into a hurricane, heads towards the Carolinas, Georgia

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday that Ian had strengthened back into a hurricane again after raking Florida with destruction and flooding.

The powerful storm is now headed up the U.S. east coast and is aiming for Georgia's coast and the Carolinas, bringing with it again "life-threatening" storm surge, flooding and wind.

NHC said storm surge warnings were in effect for areas from Little River Inlet in South Carolina to Cape Fear River in North Carolina. A hurricane warning was issued for the coast of North Carolina.

Officials were assessing the damage left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday, one day after the massive storm caused widespread damage throughout the state of Florida.

Rescue teams took down addresses of those needing help, waiting for Ian to pass as the historic storm surge and winds were too dangerous to venture out into. Thursday, teams worked to reach those stranded in flooded areas of Florida.

Local officials have reported confirmed deaths in Florida, but official numbers from the state and federal levels are still pending. Officials have said that for some of the deaths, they weren't certain if Hurricane Ian directly caused them.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said rescue efforts were focused, in part, around Sanibel Island. That area saw sections of a bridge leading to mainland Florida destroyed by a powerful storm surge.

Now, South Carolina and Georgia will potentially see a destructive storm as Ian heads up the U.S. east coast. The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for the entire South Carolina coast after Ian emerged in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after spending nearly a full day over Florida. Also, the whole Georgia coast and most of eastern North Carolina are under a tropical storm warning.

At its peak, Hurricane Ian had top winds of 155 mph, making it a powerful Category 4 storm. The ferocious winds knocked out power to over 2 million customers.

The New York Times reported that over 500 people were rescued from flooded areas in southwest Florida by Thursday afternoon.

Emergency teams were still struggling to reach some of those stranded on Thursday.

Lee County Florida Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “When you look at Fort Myers Beach, in particular, there’s no words to describe it,” after taking an aerial tour to assess the damage.

Ian came on shore around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday near Cayo Costa, Florida. Since then, Ian slowly marched across Florida, dumping heavy rain.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno originally told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he confirmed, "fatalities are in the hundreds" after Hurricane Ian struck, but the outlet later said he could not confirm any casualties.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said statewide, there were two fatalities, but it was unclear whether those deaths were because of the storm.

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden declared nine Florida counties major federal disaster areas. DeSantis said he spoke with Biden and expects additional counties will be added.

Ian is no longer a hurricane as it weakened into a tropical storm on Thursday with top sustained winds of 70 mph as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

The storm’s main threat has been flooding rains. Several flash flood warnings were in effect in Central Florida, with some areas getting over 12 inches of rainfall.

Ian’s wind field had grown and morphed into tropical storm-force winds extending over 400 miles from its center.