Hurricane Ian barrels across Florida leaving destruction, flooding

Millions in Florida faced a rough night of power outages, storm surges along the coast, and hours of rain and flooding that included much of the state as Ian moved as forecasted, for around 24 hours over the state.

Coastal areas faced dangerous storm surge of up to 12 feet in some areas.

Florida Gov. DeSantis called Ian one of the more powerful storms to hit the state, placing it in the top five most powerful storms on record. Ian is among the strongest to hit the United States.

Hurricane Ian's eye made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday, with top sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm crossed the coast near Cayo Costa, Florida.

Even before making landfall, the hurricane brought extremely high winds and storm surges to coastal areas of Florida.

Now that it has made it onto land, the National Hurricane Center expects the hurricane to weaken gradually as it approaches the east coast and up towards the Georgia coast.

While the National Hurricane Center is warning that Hurricane Ian’s winds will be catastrophic, it is also concerned about the storm’s rainfall and storm surge. Forecasters now project a storm surge of 12 to 18 feet will strike the coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach. The National Hurricane Center also projects that 12 to 18 inches of rain could fall in a swath along Interstate 4.

“This is going to have widespread impact,” DeSantis said. “So you see major hurricane category for that initial impact that's going to be severe. The storm surge is going to be severe, obviously, the water and the flooding for a slow-moving storm, very severe impacts in southwest Florida, but those impacts are going to continue going out all through the state.”

DeSantis warned Florida residents that power could go out during and after the storm. He said there are 42,000 utility workers ready to restore power when it is safe to do so.

"This is a major, major storm," DeSantis said. "It’s potentially that it could make landfall as a Category 5, but clearly, this is a very powerful major hurricane that’s going to have major impacts.”

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN that federal officials are ready to move in and assist with rescue efforts.

"We've put together a really robust search and rescue capability that we have stationed in Miami that includes our urban search and rescue teams, members of the Department of Defense, Department of Interior, the U.S. Coast guard and along with the state," she said.

Now that Ian has made landfall, it will slowly drift to the northeast, across Florida. It could also remain a tropical storm as it heads toward Georgia and South Carolina on Friday.