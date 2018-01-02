Hoda Kotb named permanent co-host of NBC's 'Today'

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 2 at 3:48AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Winnebago
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 2 at 3:48AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 2 at 2:05AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Flood Warning issued January 1 at 9:13PM CST expiring January 2 at 12:13PM CST in effect for: Marinette
Flood Warning issued January 1 at 9:13PM CST expiring January 2 at 12:13PM CST in effect for: Menominee
NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced Kotb's promotion in a Tuesday morning memo.
"Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running. They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of 'Today,'" Lack wrote.