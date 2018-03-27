Here's how to download your Facebook archive

With growing concerns about the privacy of using Facebook, users may want to see what the social media giant is collecting about you.

It was revealed Sunday that Facebook's Android app has been collecting call and text histories.

But even if you aren’t an Android user, Facebook has an archive of data that it's been gathering about your interests. This includes every like, comment, photo, etc., since you first started using Facebook.

This content is then used to target advertisements toward you.

Here's what you need to do to download that data:

Go to the drop down menu in the upper right hand corner. Choose “Settings”

Select “Download a copy of your Facebook data."

Click on the green button that says “Start My Archive”

Be aware that it is probably a massive file since it will likely contain years worth of data.