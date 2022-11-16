Georgia judge strikes down state's six-week ban on abortion

A judge in Georgia struck down a key provision on Tuesday in the state's six-week ban on abortions.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his ruling that the ban was unconstitutional.

The law was blocked since 2019, Axios reported. But, it took effect in July when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The law banned abortions when cardiac activity was detected in an embryo, which is generally at around six-week into a pregnancy, when many find out that they are pregnant.

The judge said, "It did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now."

McBurney did add though, the restriction "may someday become the law of Georgia" after the Dobbs decision. "But only after our legislature determines in the sharp glare of public attention that will undoubtedly and properly attend such an important and consequential debate," he said.