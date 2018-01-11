Five women have accused actor James Franco of sexual harassment, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, four of the women accusing Franco of harassment were students at an acting school that the actor founded. The fifth woman considered Franco a "mentor."

The accusations come after Franco won a Golden Globe award on Sunday for best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance in The Disaster Artist. During the awards show, Franco wore a "Time's Up" lapel pin.

During the awards show, Sarah Tither-Kaplan — one of the women who spoke to the Los Angeles Times on the record — tweeted "Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!"

While appearing on the Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert, Franco denied Tither-Kaplan's allegations, saying "the things I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long."

“If I have done something wrong, I will fix it — I have to,” Franco added.

More on this as it develops.