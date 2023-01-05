First lady to have lesion removed after routine skin cancer screening

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to remove a lesion that was found during a routine skin cancer screening.

A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, says the lesion is located above Mrs. Biden's right eye.

O'Connor adds that Mrs. Biden will have Mohs surgery on Jan. 11 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. After the tissue is removed, it will be examined to determine whether it's cancerous.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 4.3 million adults are treated for basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas each year.

Skin cancer is most common in Americans 70 years and older. Biden is 71 years old.

O'Connor said he will continue to keep the public informed of the first lady's condition and treatment plan after the procedure.